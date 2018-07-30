Govt Will Distribute 9 Million Land Certificates in 2019: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.



"We have distributed five million land certificates last year. We want to distribute seven million land certificates this year," said the media savvy politician in Sumbawa Besar, Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Jokowi visited a land certificate distribution ceremony in Sumbawa regency this afternoon. He distributed as many as 1,037 land certificates to West Nusa Tenggara residents at the event."Everytime I hold a working visit, I find a lot of land conflicts," the former Jakarta governor said.Jokowi was accommpanied by West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Zainul Majdi. He was also accompanied by Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko.I have warned land and spatial planning minister as well as National Land Agency (BPN) officials. We have to serve the public as quickly as possible," the former furniture salesman added.(WAH)