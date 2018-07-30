Govt Will Distribute 9 Million Land Certificates in 2019: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.
"We have distributed five million land certificates last year. We want to distribute seven million land certificates this year," said the media savvy politician in Sumbawa Besar, Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara on Monday, July 30, 2018.
