KPK Arrests Lawmaker in Sting Operation

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief Agus Rahardjo confirmed Friday.



"We held an operation in Jakarta," the KPK leader told reporters.

According to reports, KPK arrested a number of people during the sting operation. One of them is a Golkar lawmaker with the initials EMS.According to Agus, the agency will hold a press conference in the near future. Their investigators are currently still gathering evidence for the case.(WAH)