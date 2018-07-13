En
KPK Arrests Lawmaker in Sting Operation

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    13 Juli 2018 20:21 WIB
KPK Arrests Lawmaker in Sting Operation
Illustration (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief Agus Rahardjo confirmed Friday.

"We held an operation in Jakarta," the KPK leader told reporters.

According to reports, KPK arrested a number of people during the sting operation. One of them is a Golkar lawmaker with the initials EMS.

According to Agus, the agency will hold a press conference in the near future. Their investigators are currently still gathering evidence for the case.
 


(WAH)

