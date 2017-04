Jokowi Visits Bandung, Distributes Welfare Cards

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Bandung, West Java on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.



Jokowi was welcomed by Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil. He was also accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Health Minister Nila Moeloek.

The PDIP politician inspected Cihampelas Skywalk project. He also distributed Smart Indonesia Card (KIP) and Health Indonesia Card (KIS).The former Jakarta governor will stay in Bandung today. He will travel to Cirebon tomorrow.(WAH)