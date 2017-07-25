Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Metrotvnews.com, Jakara: President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers in front of the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.



The graduation ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace Complex for the first time since 2003. The annual ceremony was attended by military leaders, police leaders and high-ranking officials.

"We appreciate President Jokowi," the National Armed Forces commander General Gatot Nurmantyo said."We return here after 14 years," the four star army general said.As many as 437 graduates are from the Military Academy. The remaning 292 graduates are from the Police Academy.(WAH)