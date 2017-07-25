En
Burger

Most Popular

JCI Down 0.256% in First Session

JCI Down 0.256% in First Session

Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    25 Juli 2017 13:56 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MTVN/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakara: President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers in front of the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace Complex for the first time since 2003. The annual ceremony was attended by military leaders, police leaders and high-ranking officials.

Baca juga
"We appreciate President Jokowi," the National Armed Forces commander General Gatot Nurmantyo said.

"We return here after 14 years," the four star army general said.

As many as 437 graduates are from the Military Academy. The remaning 292 graduates are from the Police Academy.





(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1375 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv