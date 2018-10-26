WCC urges Parents be more Aware of Sexual Harassment

Palembang: The Women`s Crisis Center (WCC) of Palembang in South Sumatra has urged parents in the province to improve supervision of their daughters against sexual harassment.
"Each month throughout 2018, we handle around 10 cases of sexual harassment and acts of violence against women, of which some involve girls as victims," WCC Executive Director Yeni Roslaini Izi remarked here on Friday.
Looking at the facts and data, Izi noted that the WCC was highly concerned and attempting to conduct various activities that could prevent sexual harassment and acts of violence against girls in the city of Palembang and 16 other districts and cities in the province of South Sumatra.
Izi explained that based on data for 2018, WCC activists accompanied 95 women victims of intimidation, sexual abuse, rape, and domestic violence.
To reduce cases of sexual abuse and acts of violence against women, WCC seeks to further promote activities to prevent the problems.
According to Izi, activities to raise awareness to minimize the problems affecting women were conducted in residential areas, schools, college campuses, and factory environments that employed several female workers.
The target audience for such awareness-raising activities has, so far, been housewives and now attempts are being made to reach out to young women, who are classified as vulnerable groups, to prevent them from becoming victims of sexual abuse, rape, and other acts of violence.
In addition to conducting activities to raise awareness, WCC has provided assistance to victims who attempted to bring the cases they experienced to legal channels and help with trauma recovery. (Antara)
(FJR)
