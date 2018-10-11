Palestine Sends 20 Trucks of Aid for Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Palestine has delivered 20 trucks of aid for the victims of last month's earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.



"Palestina wants to help Indonesia. This nation is always helpful to us," Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair al Shun told reporters on Thursday.

"We convey our condolences for Palu and Donggala residents. We sympathize the sufferings of the victims," he added.On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 06:02 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala few minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 2,000 people and injured thousands. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Donggala and other affected regions.(WAH)