Palestine Sends 20 Trucks of Aid for Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Palestine has delivered 20 trucks of aid for the victims of last month's earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.
"Palestina wants to help Indonesia. This nation is always helpful to us," Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair al Shun told reporters on Thursday.
