Jokowi, Singapore PM Meet in Bali

Palestine Sends 20 Trucks of Aid for Central Sulawesi

3 Dead in East Java after Strong Earthquake

World Bank Praises Indonesia's Poverty Reduction Efforts

Sonya Michaella    •    11 Oktober 2018 14:59 WIB
Palestine Sends 20 Trucks of Aid for Central Sulawesi
the disaster has killed more than 2,000 people (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: Palestine has delivered 20 trucks of aid for the victims of last month's earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.

"Palestina wants to help Indonesia. This nation is always helpful to us," Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair al Shun told reporters on Thursday.

"We convey our condolences for Palu and Donggala residents. We sympathize the sufferings of the victims," he added.

On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 06:02 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala few minutes later.

According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 2,000 people and injured thousands. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Donggala and other affected regions.


(WAH)

