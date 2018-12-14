KPK Detains Cianjur Regent's Brother-in-Law

Jakarta: Cianjur Regent Irvan Rivano Muchtar's brother-in-law Tubagus Cepy Sethiady has been detained for alleged graft in relation to the allocation of Special Allocation Funds (DAK) in the region in the 2018 fiscal year.
"TC will be detained at the East Jakarta Police head office for the next 20 days," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday, December 14, 2018.
