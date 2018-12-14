KPK Detains Cianjur Regent's Brother-in-Law

Jakarta: Cianjur Regent Irvan Rivano Muchtar's brother-in-law Tubagus Cepy Sethiady has been detained for alleged graft in relation to the allocation of Special Allocation Funds (DAK) in the region in the 2018 fiscal year.



"TC will be detained at the East Jakarta Police head office for the next 20 days," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Early this week, the anti-corruption watchdog conducted a sting operation in Cianjur Regency. Besides Irvan and Tubagus, the agency also named Cianjur Education Agency head Cecep Sobandi, Cianjur Education Agency's junior high school division head Rosidin as suspects.According to KPK, Irvan reportedly took around Rp7 billion from the Education DAK budget. Besides that, he also demanded money from as many as 140 junior high school principals.KPK earlier urged related officials to prevent corrupt practices in local levels. It also asked the government to implement recommendations from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC)."We consider the revision of the Law on Corruption Eradication as a very urgent issue," KPK chairman Agus Rahardo told reporters few weeks ago.(WAH)