Jokowi Familiar with First Presidential Debate's Topics: Moeldoko

Jakarta: Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition Moeldoko has said that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is ready to attend the first presidential election debate.



"We don't have any special preparations," the retired general told reporters on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, the incumbent has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."He will mainly explain things that have been done," Moeldoko said.(WAH)