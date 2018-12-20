Govt Committed to Accelerate Infrastructure Development

Kulon Progo: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Thursday that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his cabinet members to accelerate infrastructure projects.



Earlier today, Luhut visited the New Yogyakarta International Airport project in Kulon Progo regency. The retired general inspected the construction progress of the project during the visit.

"The first international flight will landed at the airport on April 7,8 or 9," Luhut said.On the Same day, President Jokowi inaugurated the Trans-Java toll road that connects the capital city of Jakarta and the East Java city of Surabaya. The former Jakarta governor took a bus to try the new toll road."That is the style of his leadership. He leads by example. He continuously monitors the projects," Luhut said.(WAH)