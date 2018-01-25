En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Jakarta LRT to be Operational before Asian Games

LB Ciputri Hutabarat    •    25 Januari 2018 19:30 WIB
The Jakarta LRT project (Photo:Medcom.id/LB Ciputri)

Jakarta: Region-owned construction company PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) will complete the Rawamangun-Velodrome Light Rail Transit (LRT) route ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

"We have reached around 57 percent. We still have 6-7 months," said Japro president director Satya Ergandi in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Thursday, January 25, 2017.

"We will receive rolling stocks in April. We will hold series of trials in May" he added.

The 2018 Asean Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang in August-September 2017. The opening ceremony will be staged at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on August 18.

The Jakarta provincial government will build seven LRT routes within the city. The local government will need at least Rp60 trillion for the project.


(WAH)

