En
Burger

Most Popular

KPK Searches Home of Lippo Group Boss

KPK Searches Home of Lippo Group Boss

Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

KPK Confiscates Rp100 Million from Bekasi Regent's Home

KPK Confiscates Rp100 Million from Bekasi Regent's Home

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Confiscates Rp100 Million from Bekasi Regent's Home

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    18 Oktober 2018 15:40 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Confiscates Rp100 Million from Bekasi Regent's Home
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confiscated Rp100 million from the home of Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin during a search on Thursday.

On October 14-15, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested the Golkar Party politician, Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case. 

Baca juga
According to reports, Billy Sindoro and three of his subordinates allegedly bribed Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officials. In retun, the Bekasi administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project.

The other Bekasi officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi. Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen. 

"KPK confiscated rupiah and yuan banknotes amounting to Rp100 million," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters this afternoon.

In the past two days, KPK investigators had searched a total of ten locations in Bekasi and Tangerang. They had collected various items such as related documents, financial reports and electronic devices.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0453 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv