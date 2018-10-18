KPK Confiscates Rp100 Million from Bekasi Regent's Home

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confiscated Rp100 million from the home of Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin during a search on Thursday.
On October 14-15, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested the Golkar Party politician, Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.
