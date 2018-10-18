KPK Confiscates Rp100 Million from Bekasi Regent's Home

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confiscated Rp100 million from the home of Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin during a search on Thursday.



On October 14-15, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested the Golkar Party politician, Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.

According to reports, Billy Sindoro and three of his subordinates allegedly bribed Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officials. In retun, the Bekasi administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project.The other Bekasi officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi. Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen."KPK confiscated rupiah and yuan banknotes amounting to Rp100 million," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters this afternoon.In the past two days, KPK investigators had searched a total of ten locations in Bekasi and Tangerang. They had collected various items such as related documents, financial reports and electronic devices.(WAH)