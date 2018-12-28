Prabowo-Sandi Ready to Participate in First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno are ready to attend the first presidential debate that will be held in mid-January.
"We have received a lot of feedbacks," Sandiaga told reporters on Friday.
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to hold a meeting with Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on …
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are preparing campaign strategies to attra…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is confident that the incumbent candidate will take th…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) officials Wednesday held talks to determine the formats of the 2019 presidential election d…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident that his running mate Ma'ruf Amin can help boost his electabil…
Jakarta Metro Police head Inspector General Idham Azis has said that authorities will deploy around 20 thousand personnel to guard…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin held a meeting at the latter's home in…
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Manokwari in West Papua province at 10.03 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, Dec…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono has stated that the government will rebuild houses that were badly dam…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian revealed Thursday that the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Muhammad Anis at the Presidential Palace com…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said that West Java province is one of the regions that are prone to electoral co…
Confederation of All Indonesian Workers' Union (KSPSI) chairman Jusuf Rizal has confirmed that the trade union will support in…