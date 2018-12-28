Prabowo-Sandi Ready to Participate in First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno are ready to attend the first presidential debate that will be held in mid-January.



"We have received a lot of feedbacks," Sandiaga told reporters on Friday.

The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Presidential and vice presidential candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."We will explain our campaign platform on January 17," Sandiaga said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.Prabowo and Sandi has gathered supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party. Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin has received endorsements from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI.(WAH)