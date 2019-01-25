En
Jokowi Meets with Quraish Shihab

Kalla Receives New Muhammadiyah Youth Leadership

Jokowi Distributes 40 Thousand Land Certificates in Tangerang

Dheri Agriesta    •    25 Januari 2019 15:20 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo handed over 40,172 land certificates during a land certificate distribution ceremony in South Tangerang city on Friday, January 25, 2019.

"This document is very important as it provides legal certainty," President Jokowi said.

"Now you can easily defend your claim when you experience a land dispute," President Jokowi added.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed the Land and Spatial Planning Ministry to accelerate the land certificate distribution. He strongly believes that the program can improve the livelihoods of people.

In order to support the program, the ministry has taken a number of measures. Since 2015, It has hired as many land surveyors as possible.

The ministry is planning to distribute nine million land certificates this year. It is committed to certify all parcels of land by 2025.


(WAH)

