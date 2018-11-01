En
Downed Lion Air Jet's Black Box Retrieved: Navy Diver

Sonya Michaella    •    01 November 2018 11:32 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Illustration (Photo:MI/Sumaryanto)

Jakarta: The search and rescue team have retrieved a black box from Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea this week.

"The equipment have produced a reaction. We have retrieved an orange-colored black box," said a Navy diver named Hendra in Tanjung Pakis, Karawang, West Java on Thursday, November 1, 2018. 

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.

The aircraft departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA), Jakarta to Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.


(WAH)

