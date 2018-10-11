En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Extends Rescue Operations in Central Sulawesi

Putri Anisa Yuliani    •    11 Oktober 2018 19:03 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Govt Extends Rescue Operations in Central Sulawesi
BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (Photo:MI/Putri Yuliani)

Jakarta: The government has decided to extend the search period in quake-hit Central Sulawesi province for two weeks.

"All stakeholders held a joint meeting at 09.00 AM today. They agreed to extend the search period for two weeks," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters on Thursday.

Baca juga
"The additional period will start on October 13. It will end on October 26," The BNPB official added.

On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 06:02 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.

According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 2,000 people and injured thousands. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Donggala and other affected regions.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0408 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv