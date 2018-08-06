Death Toll in Lombok Quake Rises to 91

Jakarta: The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
"As of 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB), 91 people were killed by the earthquake," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in Jakarta on Monday.
The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that block…
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tengga…
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Monday.
