Death Toll in Lombok Quake Rises to 91

Jakarta: The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.



"As of 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB), 91 people were killed by the earthquake," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in Jakarta on Monday.

"72 of them are from North Lombok regency, four are from Mataram city, two from East Lombok regency, two from Central Lombok regency, nine from West Lombok regency while two from Bali province," he said in a press conference at the BNPB head office.The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM WIB last night. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The eathquake triggered small tsunami waves. According to authorities, it was followed by more than 130 aftershocks."The number of casualties may change in the future. We are still collecting data in the field," he added.(WAH)