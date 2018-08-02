Indonesia to Announce 350 Asian Games Athletes

Jakarta: Chief of Mission Commissioner General Syafruddin is ready to announce 350 Indonesian athletes that will compete in the 2018 Asian Games.



"The president will receive the athletes on August 6,7 or 8. The contingent then will return to their training camps in West Java, Jakarta and Palembang," said the National Police deputy chief in Jakarta on Thursday.

The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."Officials should immediately complete the administrative requirements. This issue should not disturb the preparation of our athletes," he added.(WAH)