PAN Chairman Secretly Meets with Jokowi This Morning

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly met with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Bogor Palace this morning.
"I have a meeting later. We could talk there," said the PAN leader at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin is ready to become President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running …
Police are still hunting unknown perpetrators who threw two molotov cocktails at the house of PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gato…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally picked his running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The former Jakarta…
The Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) carried out an operation in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Monday, July 23, 2018…
Prabowo and SBY initially planned to hold a meeting earlier this month.
The South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday held the first hearing for the disbandment of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror grou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered leaders of his coalition parties at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has followed all procedures when raiding Sukamiskin detention center, KPK deputy chief…
PKS will prioritize a coalition with Gerindra Party in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician said Monday.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) are scheduled to meet on Jul…
Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has gathered several members of the Working Cabinet to disc…