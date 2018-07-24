PAN Chairman Secretly Meets with Jokowi This Morning

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly met with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Bogor Palace this morning.



"I have a meeting later. We could talk there," said the PAN leader at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Last night, Jokowi met with coalition party leaders at the Bogor Palace. According to reports, he revealed his running mate pick during the meeting."The ruling coalition has agreed one name and the president will announce the name later," NasDem Party secreray general Johnny G Plate told Medcom.id today.PAN currently is part of the ruling coalition. However, many PAN politicians are critical to the current administration.Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.(WAH)