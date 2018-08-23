En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

China Still Leads Medal Table on Day 5 of Asian Games

   •    23 Agustus 2018 18:12 WIB
sport (en)
En National (En)
China Still Leads Medal Table on Day 5 of Asian Games
Indonesian paragliding team (Photo:INASGOC/Antara/Tigor Siagian)

Jakarta: China is still staying strong in the top position on the fifth day of the 18th Asian Games.

As of 06.00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB), China has bagged 51 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 17 bronze medals. In the runner-up position, Japan has collected 21 gold medals, 25 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

Baca juga
In the third position, South Korea has grabbed 15 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 27 bronze medals. In the fourth position, Iran has secured nine gold medals, eight silver medals and eight bronze medals.

Paragliding athlete Jafro Megawanto won Indonesia's seventh gold medal at the Asian Games. He won men's individual ccuracy event earlier today.

Indonesia currently is fifth with seven gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0889 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv