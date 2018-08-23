China Still Leads Medal Table on Day 5 of Asian Games

Jakarta: China is still staying strong in the top position on the fifth day of the 18th Asian Games.



As of 06.00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB), China has bagged 51 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 17 bronze medals. In the runner-up position, Japan has collected 21 gold medals, 25 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

In the third position, South Korea has grabbed 15 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 27 bronze medals. In the fourth position, Iran has secured nine gold medals, eight silver medals and eight bronze medals.Paragliding athlete Jafro Megawanto won Indonesia's seventh gold medal at the Asian Games. He won men's individual ccuracy event earlier today.Indonesia currently is fifth with seven gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals.(WAH)