China Still Leads Medal Table on Day 5 of Asian Games

Jakarta: China is still staying strong in the top position on the fifth day of the 18th Asian Games.
As of 06.00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB), China has bagged 51 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 17 bronze medals. In the runner-up position, Japan has collected 21 gold medals, 25 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.
Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday inspected several sport venues in Jakarta province ahead of the upcoming Asian …
The Indonesian government has completed all venues and facilities to hold the 2018 Asian Games.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeti…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
A joint team consisting of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), police, military and other related agencies have conduc…
Crescent Star Party (PBB) Chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra has hinted his party may support presidential and vice presidential pair J…
Gerindra Party and PKS are planning a meeting to discuss about Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacement, PKS politicia…
West Java Governor-elect Ridwan Kamil is ready to support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign for th…
The central government has instructed the East Java provincial administration to distribute building materials to earthquake-devas…
The central government has allocated around Rp4 trillion to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.
PKPI secretary general Verry Surya is confident that the head of incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has signed a presidential instruction (Inpres) to boost relief efforts in earthquake-deva…
The Jakarta Council will summon Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga to discuss his resignation, Jakarta Council Speaker Prasetio Edi Ma…