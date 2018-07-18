Jokowi May Announce His VP Pick in the Last Day of Registration: Pramono

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may announce his vice presidential pick in the last days of presidential candidate registration, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said Tuesday.



"I strongly believe the choice will be announced in the last days of presidential candidate registration," the PDI Perjuangan politician told reporters.

Jusuf Kalla cannot run again as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation."His pick must not erode his electabilty. The figure must be able to boost his campaign," Pramono said."Jokowi will meet with his coalition in the next few days. He will discuss about the issue with party chairmans," Pramono added.(WAH)