Prabowo Meets PAN, PKS Leaders

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday met with PKS and PAN leaders to discuss the recent political developments.



"We will try to have an understanding. We will try to make the best decision," the retired general said earlier today.

"It is democracy. It is not easy," the key opposition politician told reporters.Democratic Party earlier decided to join Prabowo's coalition in the 2019 presidential election. The party also declared its support for Prabowo as candidate in the upcoming presidential election.Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential in early August.(WAH)