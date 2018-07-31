En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Prabowo Meets PAN, PKS Leaders

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    31 Juli 2018 21:46 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Prabowo Meets PAN, PKS Leaders
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto (Photo:Medcom/Whisnu Mardiansyah)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday met with PKS and PAN leaders to discuss the recent political developments.

"We will try to have an understanding. We will try to make the best decision," the retired general said earlier today.

Baca juga
"It is democracy. It is not easy," the key opposition politician told reporters.

Democratic Party earlier decided to join Prabowo's coalition in the 2019 presidential election. The party also declared its support for Prabowo as candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential in early August.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0731 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv