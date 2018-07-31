Prabowo Meets PAN, PKS Leaders

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday met with PKS and PAN leaders to discuss the recent political developments.
"We will try to have an understanding. We will try to make the best decision," the retired general said earlier today.
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a meeting for the secon…
PAN politician Yandri Susanto has claimed that Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will not join the ruling coaliti…
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected hundreds of former corruption convicts who applied to be Regional Represent…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Wednesday a meeting to discuss a numbe…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
The President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition has started to formulate its campaign platform ahead of the 2019 pres…
The joint search and rescue (SAR) team have evacuated all hikers who are trapped at the Mount Rinjani National Park.
The Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) organization has been officially dissolved by the South Jakarta District Court due to its terrori…
The Jakarta provincial administration is preparing 500 online motorcycle taxi shelters across the capital city.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will gather secretary generals of coalition parties this evening, PPP secretary general A…
The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.
President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian wants to add more police posts ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto today visited the PKS head office after his meeting with the Democratic Party delegation.…