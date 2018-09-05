KPK Wants More Resources to Increase Anti-Corruption Activities

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has requested more funds to support anti-corruption activities.



This afternoon, KPK held a hearing with the House of Representatives Comission III overseeing security, law and human rights. In the meating, the agency discussed about the issues with the House Commission III members.

"We need another Rp12 trillion to tackle more corruption cases," KPK deputy chief Saut Situmorang said."It will be allocated to all divisions including investigation, prevention, internal supervision as well as information technology," the KPK commissioner added.According to various opinion polls, KPK is the most popular government agency in the eyes of the public. However, the agency is still restricted by limited budgets and a small number of total staff.(WAH)