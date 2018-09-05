KPK Wants More Resources to Increase Anti-Corruption Activities

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has requested more funds to support anti-corruption activities.
This afternoon, KPK held a hearing with the House of Representatives Comission III overseeing security, law and human rights. In the meating, the agency discussed about the issues with the House Commission III members.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as a suspect in a graft case r…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to once again summon PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Medan District Court officials during a sting operation in the capital city o…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto's son Rh…
Tubuh membutuhkan air yang cukup.
Jenis olahraga ini tidak memerlukan alat beban, melainkan menggunakan berat badan Anda sendiri. …
PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani on Wednesday hinted businessman Erick Thohir may lead incumbent President Joko "Jokow…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurate nine new governors and vice governors at the Presidential Palace Complex on We…
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin's supporting parties will establish local teams in all provinces, Golkar Pa…
Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi on Tuesday confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inagurate nine govern…
Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbe…
Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has endorsed its two politicians to become the new Jakarta vice governor.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with 80 police and military officials at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir …
The Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inaugurate new governors and vice gover…