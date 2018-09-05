En
Burger

Most Popular

9 New Governors Inaugurated

9 New Governors Inaugurated

US Citizen with ALS Stranded in Jakarta for Years

US Citizen with ALS Stranded in Jakarta for Years

KPK Wants More Resources to Increase Anti-Corruption Activities

KPK Wants More Resources to Increase Anti-Corruption Activities

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Wants More Resources to Increase Anti-Corruption Activities

Putri Rosmala    •    05 September 2018 14:59 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Wants More Resources to Increase Anti-Corruption Activities
Illustration (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has requested more funds to support anti-corruption activities.

This afternoon, KPK held a hearing with the House of Representatives Comission III overseeing security, law and human rights. In the meating, the agency discussed about the issues with the House Commission III members.

Baca juga
"We need another Rp12 trillion to tackle more corruption cases," KPK deputy chief Saut Situmorang said.

"It will be allocated to all divisions including investigation, prevention, internal supervision as well as information technology," the KPK commissioner added.

According to various opinion polls, KPK is the most popular government agency in the eyes of the public. However, the agency is still restricted by limited budgets and a small number of total staff.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1868 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv