Mount Merapi Spews 5500 Meter High Volcanic Ash

Jakarta: Mount Merapi spewed plumes of smoke and volcanic ash as high as 5,500 meters into the sky at 07.43 AM local time on Friday, May 11, 2018.



The eruption forced nearby residents to leave their homes. It also prompted local officials to close hiking trails.

"The seismic activity is unchanged. The temperature is cooling down. The status is still normal," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id."The public should not panic. people should remain calm. They should stay safe," he added.Mount Merapi is located 28 kilometers north of Yogyakarta city. It is well known as the most active volcano in Indonesia.(WAH)