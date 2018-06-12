Jokowi to Hold Open House Event at Bogor Palace

President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail li…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the pro…
The Jakarta Metro Police has temporarily stopped odd-even license plate policy in Jakarta city center during Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) head Yudi Latif has resigned from his poisition after leading the agency for only…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited Semarang, Central Java to inaugurate the new terminal of Ahmad Yani I…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …