Jokowi to Hold Open House Event at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold an open house event at the Bogor Palace during Eid al-Fitr.



"I will observe the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bogor. I will hold the open house event in Bogor," said Jokowi in Bogor on Tuesday.



"I stayed in Jakarta last year. I will stay in Bogor this year," Jokowi added.



Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan fasting. It falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.



The Religious Affairs Ministry will hold the Isbat meeting on June 14. It will determine the beginning of the month of Shawwal.



The meeting will be led by Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin. It will be attended by religious leaders, related officials as well as foreign diplomats.

(WAH)