KPK Raids Sukamiskin Prison for Second Time

P Aditya Prakasa    •    25 Juli 2018 17:53 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Raids Sukamiskin Prison for Second Time
Sukamiskin prison (Photo: Medcom.id/P Aditya)

Bandung: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) raided Sukamiskin prison for the second time in a month on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

"Our spokesperson will explain the operation. I don't have the authority," said an unnamed KPK officer.

Last week, KPK arrested six people during a sting operation in the class-1 prison. One of them was Sukamiskin warden Wahid Husen.

The anti-corruption watchdog then named Wahid Husen as a suspect in a bribery case. The other suspects were Wahid's assistant Hendy Saputra, corruption inmate Fahmi Darmawansyah and Fahmi's assistant Andi Rahmat.

Wahid Husen was accused of abuse of power. He allegedly received bribes from corruption inmates.

According to reports, KPK investigators found various luxurious items inside the prison cells. They also seized Rp102 million from some of the prison cells.


(WAH)

