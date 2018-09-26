Ma'ruf Visits Gus Dur's Home

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with the families of former President Abdurachman Wahid (Gus Dur) at their home in South Jakarta on Wednesday.



"I was warmly welcomed. I was very grateful," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman told reporters after the meeting.

"We discussed about the condition of the nation. We agreed to maintain out national unity," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric added.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)