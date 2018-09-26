Jokowi to Pick Din's Replacement

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said that he has received the resignation letter of Presidential Special Envoy for Dialog and Interfaith and Civilization Cooperation Din Syamsuddin.



“Pak Din certainly has a lot of careful grounds to resign from the post, presumably because of political considerations as he wants to be neutral. I respect his decision,” Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted the former Jakarta governor as saying.

“(The appointment of the new envoy) will be done maybe today or tomorrow, given that this institution is very important for interreligious dialog. We have many potential candidates. I am about to make the decision,” he said.Din took the position in October 2017. The Muhammadiyah cleric led the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in 2010-2014.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)