Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet at the later's house in Cikeas, Bogor on Thursday evening.
"We will discuss a lot of issues. We will discuss current political affairs," Democratic Party deputy chairman Syarif Hasan said.
"This meeting is held between senior statesmen like Pak SBY and Pak Prabowo. This communication is needed between parties, paty leaders and political figures," he added.
The two parties are outside the government coalition. Both parties are against the new General Election Law.
"A coalition is visible. Togetherness is the most important thing," he stated.
