En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Police to Secure 287 Rally

Police to Secure 287 Rally

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

Husen Miftahudin    •    27 Juli 2017 14:54 WIB
En National (En)
Prabowo to Meet SBY Today
Democratic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet at the later's house in Cikeas, Bogor on Thursday evening.

"We will discuss a lot of issues. We will discuss current political affairs," Democratic Party deputy chairman Syarif Hasan said.

"This meeting is held between senior statesmen like Pak SBY and Pak Prabowo. This communication is needed between parties, paty leaders and political figures," he added.

The two parties are outside the government coalition. Both parties are against the new General Election Law.

"A coalition is visible. Togetherness is the most important thing," he stated.

(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0451 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv