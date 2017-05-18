En
Dheri Agriesta    •    18 Mei 2017 16:14 WIB
political issues
En National (En)
House to Resume Election Bill Deliberation Next Week
PKB lawmaker Muhammad Lukman Edy (Photo: MI/Muhammad Irfan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives has postponed the election bill deliberation until next week.

"The election bill deliberation is set to be resumed on Monday," the special committee head Muhammad Lukman Edy said on Thursday.

The committee has addressed wording issues. It has invited language experts.

"Wording problems can fuel more debates," he said.

The election bill is expected to be completed this month. The national election is scheduled to be held next year.



(WAH)

