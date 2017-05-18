House to Resume Election Bill Deliberation Next Week

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives has postponed the election bill deliberation until next week.
"The election bill deliberation is set to be resumed on Monday," the special committee head Muhammad Lukman Edy said on Thursday.
The committee has addressed wording issues. It has invited language experts.
"Wording problems can fuel more debates," he said.
The election bill is expected to be completed this month. The national election is scheduled to be held next year.
(WAH)
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
The Indonesian Army is still investigating an incident involving a malfunctioned cannon during a joint military exercise in Tanjun…
President Joko "Jokowi" met with a number of interfaith leaders at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, May…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has criticized parole for corruption convict and former public prosecutor Urip Tri Gun…
Interfaith leaders met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators have questioned former religion affairs deputy minister Nassarudin Umar as a…
Non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahja Purnama's supporters have gathered in front of Police Mobile Brigad…
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10,…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, M…