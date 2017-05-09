Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.
"Jakarta vice governor will be an acting governor," Tjahjo said in Jakarta on Tuesday.
The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged the National Movement of the defenders of the Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI…
The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9…
Prosecutors demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama i…
The trial of the blasphemy case of Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama will resume on Tuesday.
Muslim groups staged another demonstration against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) on Tuesday.
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has denied that he will report Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) c…
The North Jakarta District Court resumed the trial of the blasphemy case of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama on Tuesday, Ja…
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) has promised alternative measures to prevent floods in the province.
The North Jakarta District Court held the third hearing of the blasphemy trial of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama at the f…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, M…
The Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has objected the government's plan to disband the organization.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of com…
The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.
The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).
The West Kalimantan Regional Distaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has prepared at least 147 fire-alert villages.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) off…
Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has claimed that he will not take any public position.