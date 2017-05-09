Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.



"Jakarta vice governor will be an acting governor," Tjahjo said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The outgoing governor has been sentenced to two years in prison for committing blasphemy. "The defendant is found quilty convincingly," North Jakarta District Court chief judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said."The defendant must be arrested immediately," the judge added.The independent politician has been sent to Cipinang Class 1 Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta. "He will undergo a health examination," Cipinang Class 1 Prison warden Asep Sutandar said."He will undergo an environment introduction period," the warden added.(WAH)