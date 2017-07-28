Jokowi Responds Critics from SBY, Prabowo

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has responded to a number of critics over several government policies.



The government issued the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizatons earlier this month. The Perppu enables the quick disbandment of Anti-Pancasila mass organizations



"We have issued the perppu according to the procedure," Jokowi said.



The ruling coalition passed the General Election Law few weeks later. It agreed the 20 percent presidential threshold.



"We have implemented the 20 percent presidential twice," Jokowi said.



Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto held a meeting last night. The two political party leaders questioned the government policies in the past few weeks.

(WAH)