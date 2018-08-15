Syafruddin Praises His Predecessor

Jakarta: Newly-inaugurated Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Syafruddin is committed to continue programs that have been started by his predecessor.



"My predecessor have initiated good programs. I am committed to continue those programs," said Syafruddin in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Syafruddin was sworn in by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo this morning. His swearing-in ceremony was attended by a number of high ranking officials including Vice President Jusuf Kalla, House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian."I was summoned by Pak Jokowi to Bogor Palace last night," the former National Police deputy chief added.Previous Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur submitted his resignation letter to President Jokowi yesterday. The PAN politician decided to resign from his position after his party joined the opposition coalition for the upcoming presidential election.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)