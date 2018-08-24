Jokowi Praises Agus Gumiwang's Competency

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident that the newly-inaugurated Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita is capable of leading his ministry.



"We all know his competency. We think it is the right decision," Jokowi said.

"He will immediately join the on going relief efforts in West Nusa Tenggara. He will also continue preparations of next year's Hope Family Program," Jokowi added.Earlier today, previous Social Affair Minister Idrus Marham submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. According to reports, he was recently named as a new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.Last month, KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.Idrus has denied any involvements in the graft case. He has been summoned as a witness several times in the past few weeks.(WAH)