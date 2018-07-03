Ferry Sinks in South Sulawesi

Jakarta: A ferry sank off Selayar Islands Regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.



KM Lestari Maju capsized en route from Bira port, Bulukumba to Pamatata port, Selayar. It reportedly carried around 139 passengers and 48 vehicles.

"There was a leak in the hull," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.The National SAR Agency (Basarnas) has deployed its officers to rescue the passengers. It also has coordinated with related agencies to gather information."The evacuation process is still on going until now," the BNPB official added.(WAH)