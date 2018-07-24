Jokowi Has Pocketed VP Candidate's Name

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally picked his running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The former Jakarta governor reportedly will announce his decision in the near future.



"The ruling coalition has agreed one name and the president will announce the name later," NasDem Party secreray general Johnny G Plate told Medcom.id on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Last night, Jokowi met with all coalition party leaders at the Bogor Palace. According to reports, he discussed about several vice presidential nominees during the meeting."The time of the announcement is still unknown. That is the prerogative of the president," the NasDem Party politician said.The country will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August."It could be announced during the registration period. It also could be announced before that," he added.(WAH)