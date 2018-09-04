Jokowi's Coalition to Establish Local Campaign Teams

Jakarta: Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin's supporting parties will establish local teams in all provinces, Golkar Party secrteray general Lodewijk Freidrich said Tuesday.



"We will establish local teams in 34 provinces," the retired general said.

"Their organizational structure will be the same with the Jokowi-Ma'ruf National Campaign Team," he added.On August 9, Jokowi picked the influential cleric as his vice presidential candidate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)