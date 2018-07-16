Prabowo to Meet SBY on Wednesday

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will meet with Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) later this week, Gerindra Party politician revealed Monday.



The meeting reportedly will take place on Wednesday at SBY's home.

"We will study a number of options ahead of the upcoming presidential election," Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani told reporters.According to the Gerindra Party politician, Prabowo will invite SBY to join his coalition. The main opposition leader is currently preparing a coaltion of parties for the presidential election."We certainly will invited the Democratic Party to join Prabowo's coalition," he added.During a meeting with Democratic Party vice chairman Syarief Hasan some time ago, Prabowo has discussed the possibility of Democratic Party joint task force commander Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to become his runninng mate. The former general is still considerang several names as his vice presidential candidate."Hopefully, the meeting will produce positive outcomes for both parties," he added.(WAH)