Govt Postpones Liga 1 Football League for Two Weeks

Jakarta: The Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi has decided to suspend Liga 1 competition for two weeks after the death of a football supporter.



"We need to suspend the league for two weeks. We have to respect the families of the victim," the PKB politician told reporters on Tuesday

A Persija supporter named Haringga Sirla (23) was beaten to death by a group of Persib supporters on Sunday. He was attacked near the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium before a Persib vs Persija match."We hope that all stakeholders can find the best solutions. We have instructed the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and Liga 1 to take extraordinary measures," he added.The West Java police has named at least eight suspects in the past few days. Hooliganism has killed at least 70 football fans since 1994.Persib and Persija are bitter rivals in the country's top professional league. Their supporters have clashed many times in the past.(WAH)