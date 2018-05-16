En
Govt Mulls Policies to Monitor ISIS Returnees

US Spacewalkers to Swap, Check Coolers 'Leaky' and 'Frosty'

Senate Panel Approves CIA Nominee Haspel despite Torture Background

Terror Attack Kills One Police Officer in Riau

Ilham wibowo    •    16 Mei 2018 12:58 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Terror Attack Kills One Police Officer in Riau
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta: An officer was killed and two others were injured after a terror attack at the Riau Police head office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

At around 09:00 AM local time, a car barged into the front gate of the police station. Right after that, the passengers attacked nearby officers with katana-like swords.

"Four perpetrators were shot dead," said National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto in Jakarta on Wednesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the car attack.

On Sunday, a family of six carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.

A day later, a family of five carried similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.



(WAH)

