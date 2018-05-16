Terror Attack Kills One Police Officer in Riau

Jakarta: An officer was killed and two others were injured after a terror attack at the Riau Police head office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.



At around 09:00 AM local time, a car barged into the front gate of the police station. Right after that, the passengers attacked nearby officers with katana-like swords.

"Four perpetrators were shot dead," said National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto in Jakarta on Wednesday.No group has claimed responsibility for the car attack.On Sunday, a family of six carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.A day later, a family of five carried similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.