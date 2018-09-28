En
Palu Hit by 1.5-Meter-High Tsunami after Strong Quake

   •    28 September 2018 21:27 WIB
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: A 1.5 meter-high tsunami hit the city of Palu after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occured at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter was located 27 km northeast of Donggala. 

"It was around 1.5 meters. It was similar with our prediction model," BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati said.

"The tsunami ended at 5:36 PM WIB. The tsunami warnings ended not long afterwards," she added.

The strong earthquake caused panic in Palu, Donggala, Mamuju and other nearby regions. It also cut commmunications in affected regions.




(WAH)

