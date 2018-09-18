Zulkifli Hasan Questioned as Witness in His Brother's Bribery Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) speaker Zulkifli Hasan as a witness in a bribery case for the procurement of goods and services in the South Lampung regency administration.



KPK investigators earlier arrested four suspects in a sting operation. The law enforcement officers also seized Rp600 million during the raid.

The four suspects are South Lampung regent Zainudin Hasan, Lampung Regional Council member Agus Bhakti Nugroho, Lampung Public Works and Public Housing Office head Anjar Asmara and businessman Gilang Ramadhan. Zainudin is Zulkifli's younger brother."Zulkifli is scheduled to be questioned as a witness for suspect Gilang Ramadhan," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said.According to reports, Gilang pay bribes to Zainudin, Agus and Anjar. In return, he received procurement projects from the local officials."I explained my role as the deputy chairman of Perti Advisory Council," the PAN chairman said.(WAH)