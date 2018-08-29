En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Inspects Irrigation Project in Sleman

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    29 Agustus 2018 17:55 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Inspects Irrigation Project in Sleman
The policy aims to reduce inequalities between urban and rural areas (Photo: Presidential Secretariat)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected an irrigation system project in Sendangtirto, Sleman, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

"This project is financed with Village Funds. It is organized by locals," Jokowi said.

Baca juga
According to the government data, Yogyakarta province has received Vllage Funds twice in January and July. Sendangtirto village has used their Village Funds to construct a number of supporting infrastructures. 

"If they could build roads, irrigations and water reservoirs, they could improve their livelihoods," Jokowi added.

During the visit, the former Jakarta governor was accompanied by a number of high ranking officials. He was welcomed by Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X as well as Sleman regent Sri Purnomo.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0436 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv