Jokowi Inspects Irrigation Project in Sleman

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected an irrigation system project in Sendangtirto, Sleman, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.



"This project is financed with Village Funds. It is organized by locals," Jokowi said.

According to the government data, Yogyakarta province has received Vllage Funds twice in January and July. Sendangtirto village has used their Village Funds to construct a number of supporting infrastructures."If they could build roads, irrigations and water reservoirs, they could improve their livelihoods," Jokowi added.During the visit, the former Jakarta governor was accompanied by a number of high ranking officials. He was welcomed by Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X as well as Sleman regent Sri Purnomo.(WAH)