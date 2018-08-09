En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    09 Agustus 2018 15:25 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Meet Coalition Parties Tonight
President Joko Widodo and former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD (Photo:MI/Adam Dwi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a meeting with his supporting parties tonight, PKP Indonesia secretary general Verry Surya Hendrawan said Thursday.

"He will gather all chairpersons and secretary generals," the PKP Indonesia politician told Medcom.id.

Jokowi reportedly will announce his vice presidential candidate later today. He then will file his candidacy tomorrow morning. 

Jokowi and his political allies repeatedly hinted the vice presidential candidate has the initial M. Many observers believe that the chosen candidate is former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on Friday. The country will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. 



(WAH)

