National Police to Build Special Prison for Terror Inmates

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has confirmed that the law enforcement agency will soon have a special prison for terrorist inmates.
"The project has been approved by President Joko Widodo and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. It will be started this month," said the former National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) at the National Police Academy building, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
The South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday held the first hearing for the disbandment of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror grou…
Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has gathered several members of the Working Cabinet to disc…
Three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian police will be deported soon, National Police deputy…
The South Sumatra Police has confirmed the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested seven suspected terorri…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to improve their human development programs.
The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah has urged the government to declare a national disaster after Sunday's&nb…
The National District Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Lombok residents currently need reliable supplies of clean water.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto is considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) an…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday inspected several sport venues in Jakarta province ahead of the upcoming Asian …
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tengga…