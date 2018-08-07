National Police to Build Special Prison for Terror Inmates

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has confirmed that the law enforcement agency will soon have a special prison for terrorist inmates.



"The project has been approved by President Joko Widodo and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. It will be started this month," said the former National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) at the National Police Academy building, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The project is located in Cikeas region in West Java province. It is inspired by a prison system in Spain.In May, terror inmates triggered a riot at a prison complex inside the Police Mobile Brigade headquarters. They killed six police officers and injured four others.In the same month, an ISIS-affiliated terror cell carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks in Surabaya, East Java. The incident killed at least 28 people, including 13 attackers.(WAH)