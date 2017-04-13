64 Thousand Officers to Secure Jakarta Runoff Election

En
Deny Irwanto    •    13 April 2017 12:59 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Irwansyah Putra)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.

"There will be 64,726 officers," Jakarta Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Irawan said on Thursday.

The Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff will be held on April 19. It will be competed by incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and challenger Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

"The event should be run peacefully," he said

The Jakarta General Election Commission has recorded 7,218,254 voters. It has prepared 13.034 polling stations.
 


(WAH)

