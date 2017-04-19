Anies Wins Jakarta Runoff Election: Exit Poll

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: An exit poll from Populi Center showed Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.



"Exit poll is different with quick count," Populi Center research manager Nona Evita said on Wednesday.

Around 53 percent of respondents said they voted for Anies. Around 33 percent of respondents said they voted for Ahok.Around 13 percent of respondents did not answer. Around one percent of respondents did not vote."Most high school graduates voted for Anies. Most university graduates voted for Ahok," Nona stated.(WAH)