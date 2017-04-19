En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Anies Wins Jakarta Runoff Election: Exit Poll

Misbahol Munir    •    19 April 2017 15:40 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Anies Wins Jakarta Runoff Election: Exit Poll
Anies Baswedan (Photo: MTVN/Nur Azizah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: An exit poll from Populi Center showed Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.

"Exit poll is different with quick count," Populi Center research manager Nona Evita said on Wednesday.

Baca juga
Around 53 percent of respondents said they voted for Anies. Around 33 percent of respondents said they voted for Ahok.

Around 13 percent of respondents did not answer. Around one percent of respondents did not vote.

"Most high school graduates voted for Anies. Most university graduates voted for Ahok," Nona stated. 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0446 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv