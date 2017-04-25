House to Finish Election Bill by May

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs has prolonged the deliberation of the election bill.



"Two legislative sessions are not enough," Commission II deputy head Riza Patria said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Commission II has gathered around 3,000 issues. It will still need to discuss around 500 issues.The Commission II has recognized around 13 crucial issues. It will still need to discuss around five crucial issues."We will finish the deliberation by May," Riza said."We will finish the deliberation before the plenary meeting," Riza added.(WAH)