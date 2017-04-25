En
Burger

Most Popular

Scottish Independence Support Plummets Ahead of UK Election

Scottish Independence Support Plummets Ahead of UK Election

Large Crowds As Australia And New Zealand Mark Anzac Day

Large Crowds As Australia And New Zealand Mark Anzac Day

Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day

Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day

House to Finish Election Bill by May

House to Finish Election Bill by May

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House to Finish Election Bill by May

Renatha Swasty    •    25 April 2017 14:03 WIB
politic
En National (En)
House to Finish Election Bill by May
Illustration (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs has prolonged the deliberation of the election bill.

"Two legislative sessions are not enough," Commission II deputy head Riza Patria said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Baca juga
The Commission II has gathered around 3,000 issues. It will still need to discuss around 500 issues.

The Commission II has recognized around 13 crucial issues. It will still need to discuss around five crucial issues.

"We will finish the deliberation by May," Riza said.

"We will finish the deliberation before the plenary meeting," Riza added.

 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0531 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv