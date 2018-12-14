KPU to Announce Revised Final Voters List for 2019 Elections

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Viryan Aziz has confirmed that KPU will announce the revised final voters list (DPT-HP) tomorrow.



"We will open all of the data. We can check the data together," the KPU official said here on Friday.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)