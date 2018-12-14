KPU to Announce Revised Final Voters List for 2019 Elections

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Viryan Aziz has confirmed that KPU will announce the revised final voters list (DPT-HP) tomorrow.
"We will open all of the data. We can check the data together," the KPU official said here on Friday.
The Communication and Information Ministry has taken a number of measures to monitor hate speech and hoaxes ahead of the simultane…
United Development Party (PPP) deputy secretary general Ahmad Baidowi strongly believes that his party could pass the parliamentar…
General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has said that the presidential debates may take place in Jakarta and Sur…
A group called the National Movement to Guard Indonesia has urged Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to prohibit the planned 212 reun…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Bekasi Fire Department prevention and education division head Asep Buchor…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with as many as 105 Islamic clerics during his visit to Aceh province on Friday, Dece…
State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga confirmed on Friday that the Salatiga-Kartasura toll road project will be operational…
Cianjur Regent Irvan Rivano Muchtar's brother-in-law Tubagus Cepy Sethiady has been detained for alleged graft in relation to …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained Cianjur Regent Irvan Rivano Muchtar for alleged graft in relation to the …
The National Campaign team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) believes that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
National Mandate Party (PAN) secretary general Eddy Soeparno has said the politicial party will take strict action against its mem…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that the number of targeted beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program may reach 1…
The National Mandate Party (PAN) has urged disgraced House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan to resign from his p…