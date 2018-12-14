Jokowi Meets Aceh Clerics, Discusses Islamic Boarding Schools Law

Banda Aceh: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with as many as 105 Islamic clerics during his visit to Aceh province on Friday, December 14, 2018.



The former Jakarta governor reiterated his commitment to support Islamic boarding schools. He promised that his government will help pass the Law on Islamic Boarding Schools.

"We will support the issuance of the Law. It will provide legal certainty," President Jokowi said."With the Law, the government can provide aid to Islamic boarding schools. Besides maintaining the buildings, the government can also support lecturers at Islamic boarding schools," President Jokowi added.President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana arrived at the Indonesia's westernmost province a day earlier. They landed at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport last night.The media-savvy politician was accompanied by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil and Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko. He was also accompanied by acting Aceh Governor Nova Iriansyah and other local officials.(WAH)