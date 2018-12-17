En
Prabowo Opens Gerindra National Conference

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    17 Desember 2018 18:29 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Prabowo Opens Gerindra National Conference
Presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Medcom.id/Whisnu)

Jakarta: Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto opened the Gerindra Party National Conference at Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor, West Java on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

"I decided to hold this conference before facing the big challenge," the Gerindra Party chairman said.

On August 9, Prabowo named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate. Almost at the same time, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. 

"We need to save the country by winning the competition," the opposition leader said.

As of December, Prabowo has received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party. On the other hand, the incumbent has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. 


(WAH)

